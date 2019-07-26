Bianca Iboma-Emefu

A former Nigerian ambassador to the United Kingdom, Dr. Christopher Kolade, and a group of eminent Nigerian statesmen have called for urgent reprogramming of Nigeria to tackle insecurity, tension, rising bloodshed and multiple killings across the nation.

Kolade said there was a need for Nigerians to embrace peace, because it is a noble cause to build a nation where peace, justice reigns.

He disclosed this during a media parley and the launch of the YIGBA platform “Re-programming Nigeria by constructing the peace bridge,” held at Muson Centre, Lagos.

Kolade expressed grief, over the endless killings, bloodshed and loss of innocent lives across the nation.

He added that for peace and prosperity of every Nigerian citizens, the drums of war have to be silenced.

“The nation is bleeding profusely and approaching a frontier that it has never been seen before.

His word: “Every dark cloud must be dispelled and the confusion must cease. It is time for age and wisdom to pilot the affairs of the nation, because there are too many voices in the wind, and it is not every voice that wishes the nation well.”

He regretted that for too long, the nation’s peace has been threatened by insecurity and violent killings. “We have permitted distractions and diversions to keep the titan of West African in chains.

“As a people, we must learn to interpret every provocation as a distraction and sift through the mess, to isolate the true enemies of our future as a people.”

He emphasised that the quality of life for an average northern citizen is not better than the value of the common man of southern Nigeria; the old equation must be laid to rest and the new challenges must be overcome so that the sun can shine for every Nigerian.

Kolade said in working across every stratum of society and the cohorts of age, goodness must be multiplied and light expanded to overcome every force of darkness troubling our land.

He explained that the bridge of peace would guarantee our survival. It is “a bridge that is above our political divides, that would reinstate our basic African values.

“Armed with the wisdom of reprogramming, we will deplore strategic techniques, to contend inch for inch, language by language, people by people the agenda and rescue our nation from the problem programmed inside it.

“Divisible programmes have a life span that has run into centuries and must be de-programmed for the nation to work.

“History, must put on it record that there was a generation of Nigerians that rose up with wisdom to surmount the challenge together in unity.

“Although, there are many routes that lead to an African market, but the road to violence and bloodshed is not an option in the process that will determine the future of Nigeria.”

The group which has the likes of former super permanent secretary, Chief Philip Asiodu, Mrs Folake Solanke, Ambassador George Obiozor, Professor Akin Mabogunje, Prof Anya O Anya, Pastor Shyngle Wigwe, Mr Olumide Onabolu (Secretary) and Ladi Thompson (contact person) as members, said as elders, it could not sit back and watch things balloon out of control.

The elders said Nigerians must embrace a new policy that values peace, mutual respect and productive engagement of diversities.

“Many people are calling for the restructuring of the nation at all costs but we will plead that such exercise must be preceded by a reprogramming of Nigeria to erase animosities and strife so that all conversations can then be conducted in an atmosphere that is productive, fruitful and peaceful.”

They lamented that it was the colonial leaders who injected Nigerians with mutual suspicion and divisive tendencies to retard peace and progress.

“Nigerians must avert disaster and embraced peace, considering the state of the nation, peace, and emulate the second stanza of the national anthem which project peace, unity, equity and justice.

In the same vein, a legal luminary, Mr Yemi Akinsanya, urged that it is vital for Nigerians to pay attention to the words of the elder statesmen, shun violence and toil the path of peace.

Akinsanya encouraged the citizens not to despair but join hands together to build the bridge of peace.

They said killing, insecurity, kidnapping and tribal tension will continue to pervade Nigeria until it is reprogrammed for mutual benefits.

“The immediate challenge then is to discover and project a new Pan-Nigerian nationality beyond our ethnicities, fractional identities, inchoate diversities and fragile values.”

Anya, on his part, said the elders were prepared to build bridges of peace across the nation, stating “all the artificial divisions we see are nothing compared to the commonalities we share.”