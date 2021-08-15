From Magnus Eze, Enugu

Ahead of the global crusade of the General Superintendent (GS) of Deeper Christian Life Ministry (DLCM), Pastor Dr. William Kumuyi, holding in Enugu from Thursday, August 26, the church has said that it will play its role in solving insecurity challenges in the country and across the world.

Enugu State Overseer, Pastor Godson Ezenwajiofor, told newsmen that the Deeper Life Bible Church in the state would host the international evangelist, for a six-day world gospel campaign with the theme: “Divine touch for total freedom”, at the church’s campground in Naira Triangle, along Enugu-Abakaliki Expressway.

He called on Nigerians to pray more and trust God for intervention to tackle the rising insecurity in the country.

Ezenwajiofor said the programme would feature renowned gospel artiste, Don Moen, as guest worship minister.

He disclosed that the crusade will be broadcast live to other locations of the church across the nation and Africa via satellite transmission as well as on social media handles of Pastor Kumuyi and the church to all continents of the world.

Explaining the choice of Enugu to host the crusade, Ezenwajiofor said: “Pastor Kumuyi is holding the crusade in Enugu because of his concern for the spiritual state of the people including their well-being. God loves the southeast and by extension Nigeria and we must all play our part in allowing the touch of God on our nation and the world.

“Repentance is the key to unlocking the blessings of God for the people and this is the time to make that a reality,” he said.