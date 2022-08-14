From LAYI OLANREWAJU, Ilorin

Kwara State governor, AbdulRahaman AbdulRazaq has harped on the important role the religious and community leaders must play in ending insecurity in the country.

AbdulRazaq enjoined the religious and community leaders in the country to enlighten the people, especially the youths on the dangers of engaging in criminalities, including cultism, drug abuse and kidnapping.

Represented by his special adviser on Strategy, Alh Saadu Salahu, the governor spoke during a security interactive forum organized by Kwara State Community Policing, Gambari district, Ilorin, Kwara State.

He blamed criminal activities such as cultism and drug abuse among the youths on the non-challant attitudes of parents towards imparting sound moral education in their children and wards.

The governor said his administration has invested a lot of resources on the security architecture of the state.

He,therefore, called on religious and community leaders to compliment the government’s efforts by curbing thuggery and all criminal activities in their domain.

He called on traditional rulers and elders in Ilorin Emirate and the state as a whole to replicate the security programme initiated by the Balogun Gambari of Ilorin as always being encouraged by the Emir of Ilorin, Alh Ibrahim- Sulu Gambari.

Chairman of the Community Policing, Gambari district, Ilorin, Alh Abdullahi Yusuf said the event was organised to compliment the efforts of the state government in the fight against crimes and to serve as a forum for the people of the community on how to make the society free of all forms of criminality and anti-social behaviours.

Yusuf commended the security agencies in the state for their support for the group.

The national president of Ilorin Emirate Descendants progressive Union( IEDPU), Alh Aliyu Otta- Uthman emphasised the need for parents to monitor the movement of their children and the friendship they keep.

He said all hands should be on deck in maintaining peaceful co-existence which the state and Ilorin Emirate in particular are known for.