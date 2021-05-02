From Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin

The Commissioner of Police, Kwara State command, Mohammed Lawal Bagega, has put in place measures to stem the rising security concerns in the Kwara south axis of the state through intelligence gathering about the activities of suspected herdsmen/kidnapping in communities around Irepodun, Okeero and Ekiti local government areas of the state.

The said at a town hall meeting that the measure was to build the confidence of members of the community on the ability and capability of the police to protect their lives and property.

In attendance were traditional rulers in the 3 local government areas, the chairmen of the three councils, vigilantes and professional hunters, okada riders and members of other sister security agencies and police men and women in the area.

The CP spoke extensively on the need for peaceful coexistence among all the people, the gains in being one’s brothers’ keeper and the advantage of consultation whenever there are contentious issues.

According to him, the Nigerian constitution permits citizens to reside wherever they deem comfortable, but the constitution never allows for act of criminality of any sort and as such, we must do everything possible to stay in peace with our host communities.