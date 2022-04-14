By Lukman Olabiyi

Lagos State Police Command has reiterated the importance of synergy between the security agencies and the communities in securing lives and properties.

Commissioner of Police, Mr Abiodun Alabi, at the swearing of new executives of Igbo-Olomu Central Communities Development Association, Ikorodu West Local Development Area, called on communities to work with security agencies for effective and efficient policing. He was represented by the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Owutu, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Arigidi Ebibonimighan.

Leader of the association, Mr Jimoh Ismail Kayode, pledged the support of the community to police in securing lives and properties: “The community is ready to work with police to give maximum security to all citizens.”

He called on Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to quickly address various challenges facing the community in terms of good road network, schools and healthcare centres.

He also pledged the commitment of other executive members to work with government in delivering dividends of democracy to all citizens.

Araba of Igbo-Olomu, Chief Ifakayode Adetola, collaborated Kayode by calling on government to address various challenges facing the community.