The Commissioner of Police in Lagos State, Abiodun Alabi, yesterday, said there was a partial lockdown of the state by security agencies, due to the threat of attacks by unknown gunmen.

Alabi made the disclosure in Lagos at the Stakeholders’ Forum on Police Accountability (SFPA) quarterly meeting and awards. He said the partial lockdown was for a purpose, stressing that the police and other security agencies in Lagos were ready for any intruders.

He said that there were stop-and-search points at different places that had become part of the security architectures in the state, to combat any likely intruder.

The Lagos police boss, who said though the number of police personnel in the state was inadequate, added that with community/police partnership, the current number could tackle all crimes and criminality.

Alabi said that the force was committed to accountability, where those with excellent performances would always be rewarded amongst the personnel, and sanctions would be meted out to erring and unprofessional ones.

He noted that all the statutory duties of the police were about the protection of lives and properties. He called on the various community stakeholders: traditional rulers, community leaders, religious leaders, and transporters, to always engage the police in their areas for better policing.

The CP urged communities not to be afraid of giving information about crimes and criminality in their areas to the police and other security agencies.

He also implored them to always be interested in the activities of the police and see the police as their family members and not mere friends.

Earlier, the Coordinator, SFPA, Mr Okechukwu Nwanguma, said that the forum was established in 2018 as an outcome of CSOs and other stakeholders’ engagement with police command in Lagos on issues of police accountability.

Nwanguma, who is also the Executive Director of Rule of Law and Accountability Advocacy Centre (RULAAC), said the forum had been and would continue to offer formalised and structured engagement with the various complaints and disciplinary units in the society.

He added that it would also stand as the liaison between the police and communities in Lagos state.

He urged the police command and the Nigerian Army to be responsible for the welfare of the widow and children of the deceased officer.