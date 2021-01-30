From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Plateau state governor, Simon Lalong, has said to stem the spate of insecurity arising from community/herders clashes around the country, the National Livestock Transformation Plan (NLTP), should be revived. The plan has been interpreted in many quarters to mean establishment of Ruga, the word government has tried to avoid because of strong opposition to it from local communities.

Lalong, who is also the Chairman of Northern Governors Forum, made the call while fielding questions from State House Correspondents after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja on Friday.

According to him, the plan will curb the farmers and herders clash and also the constant conflicts between herders and communities. The governor expressed sadness that the farmers/ herders clashes have continued to linger, stressing that the idea of the NLTP was to move away from the old ways of rearing cows.

While noting that it was one of the points he raised with the president, Lalong said he urged Buhari to implement the plan. Lalong said: “Incidentally I am a member of the Livestock Committee under the Vice President and I represent the north central. That was the purpose of setting up that committee and that committee made far-reaching recommendations and then funds were to be made available to pilot states, Plateau and about nine states are pilot states, to address some of these issues.

“The issue was to move away from the old ways of rearing cows and to find modern ways of doing it. In some places, they will do it that way, but then in a confined environment, which was agreed to by all and that is part of the point I was raising, to remind Mr. President to hasten the implementation of the National Livestock Transformation Plan (NLTP).

“We are still left with the herdsmen/farmers problem. The implementation of the NLTP will go a long way to address these issues. Whether we like it or not, we need cows and it’s also some people’s occupation, but where it leads to conflicts and raises hazards like insecurity, we have to address it.

“While we tolerate it, we must still address it because it is some people’s means of economic livelihood, but it shouldn’t be posing hazards of insecurity to anybody.”

The National Livestock Transformation Plan was established by the National Economic Council (NEC) under the leadership of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo in 2019.

During its launch in October 2019, Osinbajo had explained that “the essence of the plan is that it is a collaboration between the federal government, State governments, farmers, pastoralists and private investors.

“In this plan the State government, the federal government does not and will not take any land from a State or local government, any participating State will provide the land as its own contribution to the project. The federal government merely supports the project.”

Lalong, on behalf of the northern governors, also commended President Buhari for replacing the service chiefs. He said the action further shows Buhari’s commitment towards addressing insecurity in the country.

He said: “I came into the presidential villa in two respects; on behalf of the Northern Governors’ Forum and also as State Governor from Plateau State. I extended our felicitations to the president on a New Year and also congratulated and commended him for the steps he is taking in addressing insecurity in the country especially in Northern Nigeria.

“The change of Service Chiefs is very commendable and also to remind him about some of the things left behind by their predecessors so that we can hasten and conclude them so as to make people safe.

“We had serious cases of banditry, kidnapping and so many issues of insecurity in the country. We will not expect that to continue. So, we are going to give maximum cooperation to the new Service Chiefs, while also commending the outgone ones for their roles in addressing issues of insecurity.”