From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

A human rights group, Advocate for Peoples Rights and Justice (APRJ), has concluded plans for a rally in Abuja over the incessants attacks on security agents and institutions across the country. The law group which decried the high level of ininsecurity in the country, culminating into series of attacks on security personnel and facilities, said the planned rally is aimed at galvanizing support for security agents. Coordinator of APRJ, Victor Giwa, in a statement said the plansolidarity campaign walk tagged: “Support Our Security Operatives (SOSO)”, will hold in Abuja on Thursday. According to Giwa, “the walk is aimed at galvanizing support for our security personnel, seeking more funding, training and equipment of our personnel for the greater task of securing our collective asset, motivating and inspiring them for more work. We must bear in mind that security is our collective business and our civil responsibility, our security operatives are our fathers, mothers brothers and sisters. Let support them. The group condemned what it described as “the spiral descent into a state of helplessness and hopelessness in our society due to the present insecurity and breakdown of law and order.

It has become more threatening that the brazen attack has now shifted to our security institutions and agencies responsible for the protection of lives and properties, thereby dampening the hope and assurance of the citizens for succour.

The activity of bandits, kidnappers and criminal gangs have almost made living unbearable for our citizens. This trend has continued unabated for the past months.

APRJ believes that our security operatives are likely to be demoralized and devastated especially with the growing attacks on our security personnel of the police, army, state security services(DSS)fellow countrymen and women (father, mother, sisters and brothers) who have summited themselves to the security of lives and properties.

The facts that our compatriots are now under serious attacks in the various states of the federation calls for concerns and according our support and encouragement.

This is to motivate and inspire them for the weighty task for securing lives and properties in the trying period.