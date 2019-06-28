Wole Balogun, Ado Ekiti

Ekiti State Governor and Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum )NGF), Kayode Fayemi, has urged that all hands must be on deck to solve the security challenge facing the nation.

He also advised against politician’s tendency to politicise the country’s security issues, saying such could work against the efforts geared towards ending the multiple crises in the sector.

Fayemi said what the country needed was concerted efforts by stakeholders to combat the scourge of kidnappings, insurgency and banditry plaguing the nation, rather than reducing it to a mere political tool.

The governor spoke in Ado Ekiti, yesterday, when he declared open the federal and states security administrators’ meeting.

Fayemi, who was represented by his deputy, Bisi Egbeyemi, described the meeting as a timely strategy that will help the nation overcome its security challenges.

The governor added that the state and federal security meeting would form a platform for the review of the security status across the states

Fayemi said his administration places high premium on the security of lives and property and perceived it as sacrosanct.

The governor added that he had, since assumption of office, been partnering all security outfits in the state by ensuring strict adherence to security conventions, as part of his responsibilities to make the citizens live under peaceful atmosphere.

“Ekiti has been relatively peaceful since its creation, in spite of the initial hitches with investments and development springing up across the 16 local government areas.

“This meeting will serve as a platform to proffer solutions to kidnapping, killings, insurgency and insecurity issues like assassination and herdsmen-farmers problem,” he said.

Permanent Secretary in charge of Special Services, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mrs. Amina Shakama, said efforts were being intensified to tackle clashes between herders and farmers across the country for improved security.

Shakama urged the newly-elected officials across the states, who have just been inaugurated, to focus on the principles of good governance, rule of law, inclusiveness, accountability and guard against corruption.

“Government is concerned about insecurity, especially the one that has to do with farmers-herdsmen’s clashes leading to loss of several billions of naira property.

“One of the steps taken was constructive engagements of stakeholders and convening of meetings where issues are ironed out for robust harmonious relationships among farmers and herdsmen.

Secretary to Ekiti Government, Biodun Oyebanji, said the meeting was convoked to find solutions to the multifaceted security challenges confronting the nation.