Marcus Nkire, Abuja

The business of security is indeed everyone’s business, this is as the Association of Local Government Vice-Chairmen of Nigeria (ALGOVC) of the 774 Local Government Areas in the country put finishing touches on the preparation to launch its maiden National Security Summit, slated for the 6th of November, 2019.

The occasion, a first of its kind themed “Effective Local Government Administration as a Panacea to Insecurity” is expected to house a host of local government chairmen from all over the country as well as prominent Nigerians and corporate organizations who will be honored with awards of excellence during an award ceremony later in the day.

The update was made, yesterday, in a press statement signed by the Secretary of the Seminar Award Planning Committee, Chief Dayo Lawal, with a view to engaging the vice- chairmen as leaders of the people at the grassroots level to come up with strategies that will help to solve the current security challenges bedeviling the nation.

The Council Vice-Chairmen believed that the time has come to deliberately change the narrative in the society by encouraging hard work and patriotism in the country.

The award dinner which will hold at Ladi Kwali Conference Centre, Sheraton Abuja Hotel will be chaired by Senator Ibrahim Shekarau, former Governor of Kano State, with the Senate President Ahmed Lawan as Special Guest of Honour.

No fewer than six Governors and four Senators are billed to receive various award. They are Governors Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos); Simon Lalong (Plateau); Bala Muhammed (Bauchi); Abdullahi Sule (Nasarawa) and Emeka Ihedioha (Imo).