Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Bishop of Anglican Communion, diocese of Kaduna, Timothy Yahaya has said that life in the country has become nasty, brutish, and short owing to increasing rate of insecurity across the nation.

The theme of the Synod was titled, “Peace Be Still”. Bishop Yahaya in an address delivered on Friday at the 3rd session of the 21st Synod of the Anglican church in Kaduna called for overhauling of the security apparatus as part of measures to safeguard lives of the people.

He lamented that a situation where citizens die carelessly on daily basis due to insecurity call for additional and renewed efforts by government to ensure normal life in the country.

“Insecurity in Nigeria has reached an alarming dimension that not only need an emergency stakeholders approach hut need a total overhaul of our security architecture. Life in Nigeria has become nasty, brutish and short.

“Today it is either Boko Haram, gun men, banditry, kidnapping, yahoo boys, or herdsmen. Life has become very cheap in our country. Only a single American George Floyd died and the whole world was and is still shaking.

“In our case citizens die needlessly on a daily basis and life moves on as if it is normal. Synod calls on government whose primary responsibility it is to safe guard life and property to do more. Synod salute our gallant armed forces for standing and fighting for Nigeria, Synod pay her respect to those who had paid the supreme price and call on government to take care of their families”. Bishop Yahaya said.