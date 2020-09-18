Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Bishop of Anglican Communion, diocese of Kaduna, Timothy Yahaya has said that life in Nigeria has become nasty, brutish and short, owing to increasing rate of insecurity across the nation.

Bishop Yahaya in an address delivered on Friday at the 3rd session of the 21st Synod of the Anglican church in Kaduna called for overhauling of the security architecture as part of measures to safeguard lives of the people. He lamented that a situation where citizens die carelessly on daily basis due to insecurity calls for additional and renewed efforts by government to ensure normal life in the country.

“Insecurity in Nigeria has reached an alarming dimension that not only needs an emergency stakeholders approach but needs a total overhaul of our security architecture. Life in Nigeria has become nasty, brutish and short.

“Today, it is either Boko Haram, gunmen, banditry, kidnapping, yahoo boys, or herdsmen. Life has become very cheap in our country. Only a single American George Floyd died and the whole world was and is still shaking.

“In our case, citizens die needlessly on a daily basis and life moves on as if it is normal. Synod calls on government whose primary responsibility it is to safe guard life and property to do more. Synod salute our gallant armed forces for standing and fighting for Nigeria, Synod pay her respect to those who had paid the supreme price and call on government to take care of their families”, Bishop Yahaya said.

The Cleric also spoke on insecurity in Kaduna State, saying, “Synod observe that the rate of insecurity in Kaduna State is alarming, kidnapping is on the rise, banditry and all kinds of criminality seems to be ravaging our beloved state.