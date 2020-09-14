Okwe Obi, Abuja and Raheem, Abeokuta

A group, All Progressives Congress Consolidation Group (APC-CG), has advised President Muhammadu Buhari to listen to the demands of Nigerians by sacking the service chiefs for their failure to resolve the nation’s security challenges.

The group described Nigeria’s ranking as third in the Global Terrorism Index (GTI) as disappointing and embarrassing, saying it reflected the incapability of the service chiefs to tackle worsening killings and kidnappings.

APC-CG’s National Coordinator, Dr. Usman Mohammed, in a statement, yesterday, lamented that the entire northern region was not safe because of terrorism, banditry and some strange crimes that were before now, alien to Nigeria.

“This call for serious and urgent concern, and Mr President must reason to act now. Anything contrary would portray the President as being insensitive to the security of lives and property of citizens which he swore to protect. The current service chiefs, no doubt, having spent five years plus, must have ran out of fresh ideas required to transform the country’s security situation. To us,they have lost touch with the current security reality and there’s need for our president to sack them without further delay,” he said.

Mohammed described the GTI report as “the worst thing that has ever happened to a government that means so well for the people like the government of President Muhammad Buhari. No doubt, the rating is so due to the actions and inactions of his service chiefs. So,we are worried our dear president’s continuous retention of these officers.”

Meanwhile, a presidential aspirant in the 2019 general elections, Abdul Jhalil Tafawa Balewa, has called for a radical change in the electioneering process of the country in order to surmount political and economic challenges.

Balewa made the call during a virtual National Dialogue, organised by the Political Leadership and Training Institute, Sagamu, Ogun state.

He said the current system had only succeeded in aiding corrupt individuals have unhindered access to power.

The dialogue series of the institute powered by former governor of Ogun State, Gbenga Daniel, had as theme: “Understanding Contemporary Nigeria: What Unites Us?” Balewa noted that Nigeria did not lack in intellectuals who are willing and eager to contribute their quota to the development of the country.

He said if citizens research was carried out, capable and competent Nigerians who would give the country good leadership, would be discovered in every region of the country.