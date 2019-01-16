Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The Freedom and Justice Party (FJP), has expressed concern over the state of insecurity in the country.

Briefing journalists in Abuja, the National Chairman and presidential candidate of the FJP, Dr Abraham Breakforth, said insecurity would undermine the forthcoming general elections.

Breakforth further said the situation was unfortunate and condemned the various killing across the country, especially the recent incidence in Sokoto State, which he said, was very regrettable.

“We are worried at the security situation of the country. It is unfortunate and we hereby condemn the various killing across the country, especially the recent Sokoto incidence which is very regrettable.

“This security situation will undermine the sanity of the 2019 general elections if not immediately tackled by the ruling APC government,” Breakforth said.

The party further called on President Muhammadu Buhari to rise up to the challenge of keeping Nigeria safe to enable credible electoral process without any part of the country being disenfranchised.

“Our fear is that national security will greatly affect the credibility and successful conduct of the 2019 general elections in Borno, Yobe, Adamawa, Sokoto, Zamfara, Benue, Taraba and Nassarawa respectively,” the FJP added.

The party, however, said that the credibility and preparedness of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct a free, fair and credible election is not in doubt.

It said INEC is the most improved institution and as such, the present INEC remained one of the most neutral and unbiased umpire in the history of the electoral body in the country.

“We believe in the credibility, neutrality and commitment of INEC to steer the 2019 process to a logical conclusion without any manipulation whatsoever,” the FJP also said.