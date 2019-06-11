Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has passed a vote of confidence in security agencies in the country, and has, declared that they are capable of safeguarding the country, people and property.

This was even as the president described as “unfortunate,” the “failure of local leadership in intelligence- gathering,” and enojined communities and traditional leaders to monitor closely the activities of people in their domains, with a view to assisting law enforcement agencies to secure the communities.

The president’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, in a statement, said Buhari said this in response to concerns raised by a delegation of Zamfara Advocacy Group, yesterday, during an audience with them at the State House, Abuja.

The president said the military and the police have been taking drastic measures to check the activities of some local elements threatening the peace of the communities, including preventing farmers from going to their farms.

“I assure you, I get daily reports from people in the field and traditional rulers. “I also meet regularly with the leadership of the security agencies and they have been directed to deploy their personnel to secure the society,” he said.

The president commended the new governor of Zamfara, Bello Matawalle, for being proactive in addressing the state’s security challenges, even as he urged royal fathers to go back to their cultural roles.

Speaking on behalf of the delegation, Usman Balarabe, while congratulating president Buhari, on his re-election, said the “situation in Zamfara remains dire,” and cited increased attacks, deaths, injuries and displacements.

“We are here because we believe, Mr. President, and his administration can put in place solid measures to bring about peace and security, and also mitigate the endemic poverty that has made this region one of the poorest in the world…”

The delegation, which also included the wife of the governor of Kaduna State, Asia Mohammed Ahmed, and renowned journalist, Kadaria Ahmed, called for greater collaboration among stakeholders; securing the borders; and permanently situating a major military presence in the state, among other suggestions.