By Steve Agbota

Senator Adamu Bulkachuwa, yesterday, revealed that majority of senators elected on the platform of the All Progressive Party (APC) were in support of the impeachment of President Muhammadu Buhari over failure to tackle security challenges.

The Bauchi lawmaker in an interview on national television, said the decision to serve impeachment notice on the president was supported by majority of the senators during a closed session where worsening insecurity and the president’s impeachment were discussed.

He said the impeachment action was not immediately known by the public because it was discussed where journalists or even staff of the assembly were welcomed.

“I can tell you that the majority of the senators were yelling that there was need to initiate that action, including the majority of APC senators. It wasn’t 100 per cent unanimous, but majority supported it.”

Bulkachuwa said lawmakers had done their best to support the government to resolve issues affecting Nigerians.

He said “No, it is not the question of the party per say, what is happening is that we in the legislative arm of government have tried all within our power, except one thing. In terms of finacing , we We have tried by making sure Mr. President has all he needs by way of budgeting.

“We try even to engage the service chief and other security personnel to find out what the problems are, and when they bring the problems to us, we try to provide solutions, and we go ahead and advice Mr. President.

“When we realise that actually it was not working, the security situation was getting worse, and even the financial situation in the country is not improving…We said we are just one arm of government and we are limited in the execution, proposing and actual enforcement of suggestions of laws and we are not responsible for all that.

“But what we can do is to draw the attention of the executive, that look we have tried everything, the only thing we have not tried, we have not drawn attention to the fact that we have constitutional responsibility to pull ears as it were by way of impeachment, by way of notice of impeachment,” he said.

On the ultimatum given to President Buhari on insecurity, the Bauchi senator said since that notice, the president had met with security chiefs, and that within the security sector, changes have been carried out.