From Joseph Inokotong, Abuja

Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde in his efforts to rid the state of all forms of criminality has welcomed the decision of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) to unveil the female squad in the state.

He promised continuous support to the NSCDC in carrying out its security duties and obligations to the citizens of Oyo State and Nigerians in general.

Governor Makinde made the commitment while on a courtesy visit to the Commandant General, NSCDC, Ahmed Audi, at the Corps National Headquarters, Abuja, where he congratulated the CG on his new appointment and expressed satisfaction on his performance so far as a pragmatic leader who has given the Corps a facelift within a very short period.

CG Audi had informed the governor of plans to unveil the female squad in Oyo State to tackle specialised crimes and protect the vulnerable in the state, most especially women and school children, who are mostly soft targets with high ransom values for bandits and kidnappers.

Makinde commended the CG for putting the Corps back on track and assured of his readiness to support the flag-off of the NSCDC Female Squad with donation of operational vehicles, which have already been procured for the Corps and other security agencies in the state.

Makinde maintained that his government would support and motivate the Corps in order to contribute more to the maintenance of peace and order in the state.

He appreciated the CG for the deployment of Commandant David Adaralewa to Oyo State Command and described him as a thoroughbred officer who has been working assiduously to fight crime in the state with renewed zeal and commitment, reiterating that his government enjoys enormous cooperation from all service commanders including the Civil Defence Corps.

He assured the CG that he will would try to give strategic support to encourage, motivate and boost the morale of corps personnel, to give their best and function effectively to fulfil his desire of making Oyo State one of the most peaceful states in the country.

In his remarks, the Corps helmsman, Dr Audi, appreciated the governor for the visit to the Corps, noting that provided an opportunity to deliberate on germaine security and policy issues critical to the development and sustenance of strategies to enhance the state security architecture.

Speaking through DCC Olusola Odumosu, Director Press and Public Relations, NSCDC NHQ, Abuja, yesterday, Audi stated that the NSCDC would continue to support the governor in his efforts to guarantee law and order, peace and tranquillity in the state by effectively delivering on its mandate and ensuring that all criminal elements within the state, including vandals of the nation’s collective wealth and assets are prevented from carrying out their nefarious activities.

He further stated that the new state Commandant has his full backing to deal decisively with lawbreakers and flush out all criminal elements in the state from their hideouts.

