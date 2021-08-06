From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has appointed the Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams, as an ambassador for the Oyo State Security Network, also known as Amotekun Corps, in a bid to stem the tide of insecurity in the state.

Besides, Makinde also presented a new JAC pick-up van to Adams as pilot vehicle for his convoy, apart from deployment of three members of the Amotekun Corps as part of the security entourage of the generalissimo of Yorubaland.

The vehicle was officially presented to Adams by an official of Amotekun Corps, Akinro Babalola, who led the team of the security agency to his Lagos residence at Omole Phase 2.

In his acceptance speech, Adams, who is the leader of Oodua People’s Congress (OPC) with thousands of members across Yorubaland, described the gesture as commendable, stressing that the security of the state remains the topmost priority of every government.

He also called on Governors Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos), Dapo Abiodun (Ogun), Gboyega Oyetola (Osun), Rotimi Akeredolu (Ondo) and Kayode Fayemi (Ekiti) to emulate Makinde in collaborating with the office of the Are Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, to strengthen the security architecture of their states, adding that the gesture would complement the efforts of conventional security agencies.

Adams said: “I want to appreciate our amiable governor for this worthy honour, and I hope other governors in the region replicate this gesture, particularly, at this time when we are faced with various security challenges across the Southwest.

“As the Oyo State Ambassador of Amotekun, I will use the office of the Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland to complement the efforts of the state government in addressing the security deficit across the state.”

