Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has approved the recruitment of additional 500 corps into the state’s Western Nigeria Security Network (WNSN) codenamed Amotekun.

He said recruiting new corps would enhance Amotekun’s performance and further deepen the security architecture of the state.

Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Dr. Wasiu Olatunbosun, in a statement, yesterday, in Ibadan said the governor gave the approval during the monthly security meeting with chairmen of local governments, heads of security agencies, traditional rulers and other stakeholders.

Makinde used the occasion to appreciate security agencies in the state for their unrelenting support towards making peaceful co-existence among the people of the state possible.

He said the meeting was part of the administration’s efforts to enhance security of lives and property in the state.

He said the meeting was to get situation reports from various quarters on security and to dialogue on what to do as stakeholders and fine tune necessary steps. The outcome would help government to put necessary machinery in place for a safer environment.

The governor said security was a collective responsibility and called for all hands to be on deck to curtail insecurity in the country, in which Oyo State was not exempted.

“Security is everyone’s business and if we all play our parts well, we will have a safer and more secured environment. Though security of lives and property is a paramount responsibility of government, but government cannot do it alone except with cooperation of the entire citizenry.”

Former governor, Rasheed Ladoja, commended Makinde for being proactive in the area of security which has greatly helped the state.