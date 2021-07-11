From Abel Leonard, Lafia

The former minister of information and governorship candidate of the All Progressive Grand Alliance APGA, Mr. Labaran Maku has appealed to youths in the country to eschew any form of violence and pursue peace.

Maku made the appeal yesterday at the 60th birthday of an elder statesman Dr. Nawoni Aboki in Lafia the state capital.

Maku in his address noted that insecurity is currently ravaging the entire 19th northern states that used to be the most peaceful region of the country because of poor governance and injustice.

He however appealed to leaders in the north to do the needful before it will consume everybody, noting that it is not too late to correct the ills.

“I spent huge parts of my youthful years on unionism, fighting injustices and misrule while in the university as union leader, but in the mist of all that we never broke a single glass in our engagement with the university authority.

“Violence takes nobody to a better end but regret. You can engage the government in peaceful and legal way and still achieve your goals. Our youths must shun all forms of violence and embrace peace for the country to move on”, Maku said.

The National secretary of the APGA however called on citizens to vote for people that love them and not people they love.

“As we approach election season, we should lean from our past mistakes. People you love and voted to power usually disappoint, but people who love will always work for your interest”, Maku asserted,

The former minister of information commended Dr. Nawani for his contributions and sacrifices to human development and peace building.

He prayed to God to spice his life with good health and lingers years to finish his God given tasks on earth.