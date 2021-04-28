From Tony John, Port Harcourt

Rivers Governor, Nyesom Wike, has said insecurity and unchallenged killings of citizens by outlaws in parts of the country was a clear manifestation of bad leadership.

Wike said it was obvious to those who threw caution to the wind to foist such bad leadership on the people that Nigeria has collapsed.

He made the assertion when he had an interactive session with traditional rulers, political and opinion leaders of Andoni nationality at Government House, Port Harcourt, yesterday.

According to Governor Wike, instead of leaders to be bold to speak against the ills in the land and sincerely pursue solutions to them, they indulged in sycophancy.

“Nigeria has totally collapsed. Look at, today, what happened in Nasarawa and Benue states, how they slaughtered people on the road. See what is happening in Niger State and the All Progressives Congress (APC) governor there is crying, saying he has been talking to the Federal Government but nobody listened to him. And that Boko Haram has come to take over the state, which is closest to Abuja.”

The governor recalled that when he raised the alarm of the looming danger of insecurity it was politicised as some persons in the opposition dismissed it as mere politics. But, ironically, states controlled by the APC were now the worst hit.

“Look at Kaduna and Imo states, there is insecurity everywhere. The only anger I have with Imo State governor is this; I don’t know how people politicise things.”

The governor castigated APC governors for claiming their party has solved the problems of hunger, unemployment, whereas they could barely stay in their states to provide governance for those who elected them.

“Nigeria has a lot of problems and they keep running to the villa everyday to disturb Mr. President, for him to see their faces, pose for photographs and will not allow him to work. You know you have crisis at your place, you cannot stay to solve it, but everyday, you go to see Mr. President, so that the world will know that you’re close to him.”

Governor Wike said the Andoni axis of the Ogoni-Opobo-Andoni Unity Road project would be completed by August, because the contractor had been directed.

He also challenged the different levels of leadership in Andoni to prioritise development of the entire area and work together to actualise it.

The governor charged the delegation to collectively work with the state government to tackle insecurity in Andoni.

Meanwhile, Governor Wike has imposed curfew at all entry and exit points with Abia, Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa and Imo states.

He declared this in a state broadcast, yesterday, saying the curfew would take effect from today, adding that it was necessitated by the recent security breaches and deadly attacks on security personnel by yet-to-be-identified gunmen.

“The Rivers State government has decided to restrict night movements into and out of the state from the land borders.

“Consequently, a night curfew is hereby imposed and no person or vehicle is allowed into and out of Rivers State from 8pm to 6am. from today until further notice.

“We wish to advise that those who have any legitimate need or reason to come into or go out of the state must do so before 8pm when the curfew shall come into force.”

The governor said security agencies had been posted to monitor and enforce strict compliance at all borders with Abia, Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa and Imo states.