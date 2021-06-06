From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Popular Kaduna Senator, Shehu Sani, has expressed concern at the daily record of bad news in Kaduna state, as result of the escalating deadly activities of bandits and other non-state actors.

Senator Sani said the fear of insecurity in the state has gotten to a point that some people may reject the offer to visit Kaduna even if they are given one million dollars.

The Senator who spoke on Saturday, at a dinner party organised by Masters in International Affairs and Strategic Studies (MIASS) students of the National Defence Academy (NDA), class of 2019/2020, to celebrate the end of their programme, said the security challenge in the state has greatly affected the economy and tourism status of the state.

He challenged the state government to change its approach in responding to the issue of insecurity in the state, and also champion a campaign that would disabuse the mind of investors or visitors who are skeptical to visit Kaduna for any reason.

He said: “For the fact that Kaduna has been able to provide a conducive atmosphere for you to study and earn a higher degree is enough reason to be good ambassadors of the state.

“The image Kaduna state has outside is very bad and discouraging. It’s an image that Kaduna is the state or headquarters of bandits and other criminal actors. There are people in Nigeria today that even if you give them one million dollars, they would decline the offer to visit Kaduna state because of negative stories in the media.

“Undoubtedly, Nigeria is facing a lot of security challenges and other problems. The peace and unity of Nigeria is threatened and undermined. It’s 60 years since independence, but we are still struggling to keep this country together. Ordinarily, our diversity should be source of strength.

“Constitution doesn’t keep a country together neither the national Anthem, Flag nor the Pledge. It’s justice and equity to all people that does that. Leaders should know that power is transient and should be used to better the lives of the people.

“If our leaders should be just and fair to all, most of the crisis we face in Nigeria today wouldn’t have escalated to this point. Howbeit, we have a duty to fight those that to destabilize us.”

He dedicated the award given to him by the students to the five students of Greenfield University who were killed by bandits, suggesting that Kaduna state government immortalize them by naming some streets in Kaduna after them.

He, thus, asked the students to inspire others not to limit themselves to first degree but struggle hard to get additional qualifications, knowledge and experience that would make them relevant in the 21st century world.