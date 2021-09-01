From Agaju Madugba, Katsina

As the menace of insecurity continues to thrive in parts of Katsina State occasioned essentially by activities of bandits, Governor Aminu Bello Masari, has ordered the immediate and total closure of the Jibia-Gurbin Baure road to all motorists until further notice.

“Travelers plying that road are advised to go through Funtua,” an executive order signed by Masari yesterday said.

The governor explained that the closure of the roads and other measures were in the exercise of powers conferred upon him by sub-section (2) of Section 176 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended.

He tagged the notice, “Security Challenges (Containment) Order” and shall come into effect from August 31, 2021.

The order also directed, “immediate closure of Kankara-Sheme road to all commercial vehicles who are advised to go through Funtua.

“Only private noncommercial vehicles are to ply the road and

lories, trucks carrying firewood from the bush are totally banned.

“Suspension of sale of all animals at the markets of the following Local Government Areas: Jibia, Batsari, Safana, Danmusa, Kankara, Malumfashi, Charanchi, Mal’adua, Kafur, Faskari, Sabuwa, Baure, Dutsinma and Kaita.

“Ban on transportation of cattle trucks from Katsina State to any other state in Nigeria.

“Total ban on carrying three persons on motorcycles and more than three passengers on a tricycle.

“Total ban on the sale of second-hand motorcycles at the Charanchi market.

“Re-enforcement of the ban on the operation of commercial tricycles and motorcycles from 10.00 p.m to 6a.m in the state capital and 6p.m to 6a.m in the frontline Local Government Areas.

“Re-enforcement of the total ban on the sale of petrol in jerry cans at filling stations.

“Only two designated filling stations are allowed to sell fuel of not more than N5,000.00 to motorists in Jibia, Batsari, Safana, Danmusa, Kankara, Faskari, Sabuwa, Dandume, Musawa, Matazu, Dutsinma, Kurfi, Danja and Kafur Local Government Areas.

“Identified essential workers (health personnel, security personnel and Journalists) could use tricycles and motorcycles beyond the banned periods.”

