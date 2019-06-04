Zamfara State Governor, Bello Matawalle, on Sunday, reportedly led security agencies in the state on an operation against bandits in their camps and hideouts.

The governor was accompanied by his deputy, Mahadi Aliyu-Gusau and heads of security agencies in the state.

Bandits had, last Saturday, attacked Lilo community which resulted in the killing of eight persons with 18 others seriously injured.

The bandits were chased away at their camps during the governor’s unscheduled visit to the area.

They abandoned their hideouts and crossed a nearby river and disappeared from the operatives who were on the governor’s motorcade.

“As chief security officer l have to show a good example, I have no option than to lead security agencies for this operation.”

“As a leader, I have to show commitment to my people toward addressing this problem.”

The entourage included the Emi of Gusau, Alhaji Ibrahim Bello, Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Bello Bala, State Chairman of People Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Ibrahim Mallaha and other top government officials in the state.

The District Head of Wonaka, Alhaji Kogo Balarabe, thanked the governor for the visit.

“We are happy with this visit. For over eight years, we had no concern from the authorities like this, we cannot adequately express our feelings.

“We are happy with the efforts of the government, we also thank security agencies intervention during yesterday’s attacks which helped in containing the situation,” he said.

Chairman of vigilance group in the area, Sani Danmudi, appealed to government for more intervention to address the security challenges, and also, disclosed that many villages in the area have been sacked by bandits.