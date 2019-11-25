John Adams, Minna

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Niger State Chapter has raised an alarm over the persistent attacks on some communities especially in Shiroro and Rafi local government areas of the state, saying that the situation may affect the forthcoming local government elections.

This warning is coming barely five days after the Niger State Police command expressed similar concern over a possible violence and general insecurity in parts of the state ahead of local government polls.

State chairman of NLC, Comrade Yakubu Garba who spoke in Minna on Monday while briefing Newsmen on the build up to the November 30th local government elections, said the situation is made worst following the inability of the state government to shown any concern “to halt the influx of the criminals into the state”.

The NLC Chairman described as unfortunate, a situation where the government failed in its primary responsibility to protect lives and property and allowed the people at the mercy of the armed bandits.

In the last three days, no fewer than 17 communities in Shiroro and Rafi local government alone have been overran by armed bandits, dispossessing the people money, food items and other valuables.

According to NLC Boss, “the communities are Bassa- Koki (seven communities), Gurmana (three communities), Manta ward has four communities as well as Manda ward with three communities making a total of seventeen”.

While calling on the state government and security Agents to take immediate measure so as to restore normalcy to the affected areas, expressed fear that the continued attacks may affect the local government elections.

Garba further called on the state Governor Abubakar Sani Bello to be proactive, provide alternative shelter and continuous surveillance of the tick forest within the area as about 70 percent of Gurmana residents have migrated to Kuta, the headquarters of Shiroro local government while those left behind now live at the mercy of God for survival.

He advised the Governor to look in ward because “despite the claimed that huge sums of money have been sunk into tackling security situation in the state, it has not yielded positive results”.

Comrade Garba lamented that both health workers, corp members and Teachers in the affected areas have abandoned their areas of primary assignment due to the insecurity challenges, adding that teaching and learning no longer take place as pupils and students no longer go to school for fear of being attacked or kidnapped.