From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar, has predicted that the rising insecurity in Nigeria may consume the nation if urgent steps are not taken by the Federal Government and other stakeholders involved in the management of the country, to rescue the situation.

He disclosed that three days ago (Wednesday), 20 persons were drowned in Sokoto community while trying to escape from onslaught of bandits, an indication that enemies neither know nor religion or tribe in their operations.

He warned that no one is exempted in the negative impact of the insecurity, perhaps, in reference to recent terrorists activities that have triggered palpable fear and panic in some parts of Abuja.

Sultan who spoke at a valedictory dinner in honour of the immediat-past CAN President, Dr. Samson Ayokunle Olasupo, in Abuja, on Thursday, said that insecurity has touched everybody irrespective of location in the country.

He said: “insecurity is a serious issue that is facing us now in Nigeria. It has touched everybody irrespective of location in the country. Just three days ago (Wednesday) 20 innocent persons were drowned in Sokoto community while running away from bandits. Unfortunately, many of these killings are unreported nor documented.

“The fact that we have been talking about this insecurity should be enough fact for all of us to wake up and take action either individually or collectively. We need to come together and face these enemies that have decided to unleashed terror on our people. If not, this insecurity will consume all of us in no distant time, because we have chosen to sit and blame one another instead of taking steps and actions that would tame the menace. Blame game will never help anybody.

“The earlier we know the truth about this insecurity issues, the better for us. Poverty and unemployment are some of the big factors that had fueled this. There are thousands of youths who are hanging around doing nothing, hence they had become tools in the hands of evil people.

“As religious leaders, we have a lot to do and we would do our best to help government tackle these issues. Campaign would soon start ahead of 2023 general elections, we need to hold political office seekers to account. They should explain to us their plans and agenda for the masses. Nigeria is to much and great to be held down by some set to people who have and making unrealistic demand.

He, thus charged the new CAN President, Most Rev Daniel Okoh, to bring up his ideas and suggestions to the Nigeria Inter-religious Council (NIREC) so they can be deliberated upon for the good of the nation.

He expressed confidence in the ability and capacity of the new CAN President to continue to sail the ship of CAN to the expected destination. “I have known the new CAN President for several years now, and I can attest to his capacity and competence, with no doubt that he will deliver beyond expectations.”

He appreciated the support and contributions of the immediate-past CAN President, Dr. Samson Ayokunle Olasupo, in the past six years that he had piloted the affairs of CAN, and appealed to him to always make himself available for service to the nation.