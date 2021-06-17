From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Former National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Olisa Metuh, has called on the elders and leaders of the South East geo-political zone to urgently convoke a consultative assembly over the security challenges in the zone.

Metuh, who made the call, on Thursday, while receiving the leadership of Ohaneze Ndigbo, in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), at his Abuja residence, decried the militarization of the South East region.

The former PDP spokesperson noted that “violence, killing and wanton destruction of property are not in the character of the Igbos” and charged Ohaneze Ndigbo to rally political, religious and traditional leaders anx other critical stakeholders to look into the deplorable security situation in the South East.

According to him , “there is so much devastation going on in the southeast. People are being killed, harassed, victimized and dehumanized.

“Moreover, the wanton killings and destruction of property being witnessed are very worrisome. This is given the fact that such conduct is completely alien to the Igbos. Such is not in the character of the Igbos. They are unknown to us.

“A lot has been said about Igbos which are not true. The people of the South East are egalitarian people. We are peaceful and hardworking. We are not a destructive people. Such is not known in our culture.

“It is therefore time for the Ohaneze Ndi Igbo to rise to the occasion and look into these matters. In this regard, I urge Ohaneze Ndi Igbo to immediately reach out to the Chairman of the South East Governors Forum, Governor Dave Umahi as well as Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu state and convoke a South East Consultative Assembly on the situation in the South East.”.