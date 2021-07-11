From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The Middle Belt Forum (MBF) has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to declare a state of emergency in Kaduna State over the rising insecurity in the state.

In addition, the regional group has called on security agencies to create necessary synergies with attacked communities through the establishment of local vigilante groups to track down criminals in the state.

The forum which expressed concern about the insecurity situation in the country, especially in Kaduna state where it has continued to degenerate on a daily basis, said it’s demand was based on the glaring failures of the state governor, Nasir El-Rufai to protect lives and property of citizens of the state.

This is contained in a statement issued by the region on Sunday in Abuja, wherein it expressed deep worry over the increasing deadly attacks on communities across various local governments in Kaduna state.

The statement signed by the National President of the group, Dr. Pogu Bitrus particularly decried what he described as “the unending severe attacks resulting in gruesome massacres, raping of women, destruction of property, incessant kidnappings made worse by huge payments of ransom to secure release of abducted persons and displacement of thousands of people out of their homelands

He lamented that “While the above scenario has become the new norm in Kaduna State, the political authorities seem either incapable of dealing with these security challenges or deliberately unwilling to stop the recurring bloody tide headlong, thereby suggesting complicity on their part.

“More worrisome is the fact that attacks by these killer herdsmen and Fulani kidnappers on defenceless communities have led to massive displacement of people from their ancestral lands, thereby creating a catastrophic humanitarian crisis situation and rendering farmers unable to access their farmlands for agricultural activities.

“The most worrisome is the attitude of Governor Nasir Ahmad el-Rufai towards tackling the security challenges confronting the state. While he has refused to negotiate with kidnappers, he has also not done anything to secure these weak communities against further attacks on vulnerable communities. More than anytime, Governor el-Rufai has continued to provoke bandits through unguarded utterances that have further enraged them to unleash more terror attacks on various communities.