Commander of Operation Safe Haven (OPSH) and General Officer Commanding 3rd Division of the Nigerian Army, Major General Ibrahim Ali has banned night grazing in Plateau State.

Ali disclosed this, yesterday, during a peace meeting between traditional rulers and Fulani leaders from Riyom Local Government Area to end killings and destruction of crops and cows in the state. He frowned at the number of weapons in circulation in the area and urged communities to exposed criminal elements living within their domains to security agents.

“We are going to track, trace and descend heavily on communities that come to attack others. The Fulani must stop night grazing. Once it is 6pm, grazing should stop. We do not want to see minors grazing again, if that must continue, elderly persons must be around to guide the children. We will be fair, just and neutral in our operations. Security personnel should always be given opportunity to find out what has happened in terms of killings, destruction of crops, cattle rustling and killing of cows and not to take the law into your hands.”

Chairman, Riyom Local Government Area, Mafeng Gwallson, said with fairness, justice and equity, security challenges in rural communities would be a thing of the past.

He lamented the protest that led to the blockage of road by women in Riyom saying he would continue to support laudable initiatives geared at the enthronement of peace.

“We had gone round the wards in Riyom to sensitise the people on the need to live in peace; the day the peace tour ended was the day two persons were killed. There is always apprehension when herdsmen graze close to houses. We had agreed between farmers and herders that if there is destruction of farmland, the Fulani should be made to pay and if there are killings of cows, the community should also be made to pay.”

Chairman, Shonong Development Association, Davou Dalyop Jambol, complained that insecurity forced them out of their locality few years ago and their land was taken over by Fulani herdsmen.

