The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has apologized to Nigerians especially those affected by activities of terrorists, bandits, kidnappers and other criminals across the country.

The DHQ has also commended Nigerians for their patience and cooperation with the armed forces in tackling the various security challenges bedeviling the country by giving the military timely and credible information on the activities of criminals in their localities.

It assured that troops deployed for various internal security operations across the nation would continue to remain committed and resolute in achieving the operational mandate of curtailing criminal activities.

Coordinator, Defence Media Operation, Major-General John Enenche, during media briefing held at the Defence Headquarters, Abuja, said: “The Military High Command empathizes with all those who have been affected by the activities of terrorists, bandits and other criminals in one way or another. It equally appreciates Nigerians for their patience and cooperation in giving us timely and credible information on the activities of criminals in their localities.

Enenche said that following the presidential directive to the armed forces on insecurity in the country, the Chief of Defence Staff, General Gabriel Olonisakin, have met with the Service Chiefs, the Inspector General of Police and Heads of other Security and Intelligence agencies to re-strategize and enhance existing synergy among all security agencies to address the lingering security challenges bedeviling the nation.

According to him, the meeting focused on developing and mapping out new strategies to address the untoward security situation particularly in the North West, North East and North Central parts of the country.

Enenche, while speaking on the update on military operations, said:

“The Armed Forces of Nigeria has continued its major operations across the country. In this regard our regular update is necessary to acquaint the general public on our progress. Gentlemen of the Press, you are all aware of the Commander-in-Chief’s (C-in-C) comment regarding our operations across the country. Consequently, our update today would dwell on our bid to re-strategize operational activities of the Armed Forces of Nigeria in conjunction with other security agencies.

“Therefore, in furtherance of the efforts by the Armed Forces of Nigeria to change the tide of our various operations across the country, the Chief of Defence Staff General Abayomi Gabriel Olonisakin held a meeting with Service Chiefs, the Inspector General of Police, and Heads of other Security and Intelligence agencies on Monday 22, June 2020. The meeting was one of the series of meetings to re-strategize and enhance existing synergy among all security agencies to address the lingering security challenges bedeviling the nation. The meeting focused on developing and mapping out new strategies to address the untoward security situation particularly in the North West, North East and North Central parts of the country. In the same vein, the Chief of Army Staff, equally held a meeting with Principal Staff Officers, General Officers Commanding and other Field Commanders in this regard. At meeting, the COAS charged all to ensure that the tide of the operations change.

“I am, therefore, directed to reiterate that the Armed Forces of Nigeria in concert with other security agencies wish to assure the populace of our determination to stamp out all forms of criminality across the country in accordance with the directives of the C-in-C. Troops deployed for various operations across the nation will remain committed and resolute in achieving the operational mandate which is to decisively curtail the activities of criminals in any part of the nation.”