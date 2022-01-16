From Magnus Eze, enugu

A global humanitarian body, De Norsemen Kclub International (DNKI) has called for total support and concerted prayers for the Nigerian Armed Forces as they waged war against terrorism, insurgency, and insecurity in the country.

International President of DNKI, Chief Bishop Anokwu who stated this in a message in commemoration of this year’s Armed Forces Remembrance Day celebrations said the group was poised to partnering the military in any conceivable ways in tandem with its principle of service to humanity.

Anokwu noted that many fallen heroes had paid the supreme price in the quest for sustaining national unity and collective sovereignty, stressing that they showed example of the highest ideal of patriotism.

“We will continue to pray for their lives, knowing that the journey to a brighter future will be determined by unparalleled patriotism, loyalty, dedication and sacrifice to the common good.

“As we appreciate members of the armed forces for their immeasurable contributions to nation building I, on behalf of De Norsemen Kclub leadership team, charge them to give more for our nation, knowing that no true and genuine service to humanity shall go unrewarded.

“De Norsemen Kclub International is fully committed to providing humanitarian services to the less-privileged and would love to partner with our service men and women through diverse interventions on service to humanity.

“We also urge the Armed Forces to maintain professionalism and continue to raise the bar in the provision of qualitative security networks in a manner that improves security of lives and property,” he stated.

The DNKI President, however, tasked the Federal Government to invest in new modern technologies that will help in the war against terrorism and insurgency.