Ben Dunno, Warri

A joint military and other sister security agencies under the auspices of 63 Brigade Command of the Nigerian Army, Asaba, has flagged off ‘Exercise Still Water II, 2022’, as part of the measures aimed at beefing up security surveillance and crimes combat, especially during festive period when criminal activities gets to its peak.

Speaking at the flagging off caremony held in Asaba yesterday, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, commended the military and other security outfits operating in the state for the synergy that had existed between them over the years in ensuring the sustainability of peace and security both within the state and its environs.

The Governor who was represented at the flag off caremony by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG) Chief Patrick Ukah, noted that there could not have been a better time for the joint task force operation other than now when the issue of insecurity needed a more drastic approach to curb nationwide.

According to him; “The current security challenges in the country call for that strategic partnership, especially as it involves the use of both kinetic and non-kinetic approaches. I am persuaded that Exercise Still Water will reinvigorate the ongoing efforts to contain emerging security threats”.

“It is no secret that incident if crime related activities tend to spoke as the yuletide season approaches. Criminally minded elements tend to take

advantage of the increased business, travel and commercial activities during this period to inflict pain and suffering on the unsuspecting citizens, especially travellers and shoppers”.

Continuing he said; “This administration has always rendered the necessary support to the security agencies because of our conviction that there can be meaningful or sustainable development without peace”

“We shall not relent in this regard and will continue to assist the security agencies in the best possible way for sustained peace and security”, he assured.

Earlier in his opening remarks the Commander 63 Brigade, Brigadier General David Saraso, noted that the Excercis has been carefully packaged to cover all areas of security concerns in the state, so as to garner participation from all stake holders in the security architecture of the state.

He noted that the military, police, DSS, and other paramilitary organisations all have roles to play in order to create a free and safe environment for Deltans and fellow Nigerians”.

In his words; “As we all know, we are now in the period we call Ember month which usually attract increased criminal activities. It is therefore necessary to set in motion different strategies to checkmate the possible rise in criminal activities within Delta state and its environs”.

“It is pertinent to also emphasis that under the leadership of the General Officer, Commanding 6 Div, Major General O. Oluyede, 63 Brigade remains committed to upholding the vision of Chirf of Army Staff (COAS)”.

“I therefore wish to use this opportunity to reiterate the resolve of officers and soldiers of 63 Brigade to sustaining the tempo of improving the security situation and socio-economic activities of Delta state”.

“In this regard, I am optimistic that the Exercise and other internal security measures in place by other security agencies will help to contain the prevailing security challenges within the state”, he stated.