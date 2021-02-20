From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The President-General of the Igbo organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Prof George Obiozor, has cautioned those calling for a military solution in solving the country’s security challenges to be wary of the fact that they are threat to Nigerian unity.

Obiozor, who made the remark at the weekend when he paid a visit to the traditional ruler of Orlu ancient Kingdom, Eze Emmanuel Okeke on the crisis in the Local Government Area of Imo State also added that force is not an option in tackling the challenge, warning that it may lead to a national crisis.

‘Those who preach or prefer military solution to Nigerian problems are today, equally as a threat to Nigerian unity as those enemies they are fighting,’ he said.

‘Our position is that, no matter how bad Nigerian problems may be , only peaceful solution will be best to guarantee Nigerian unity. This could be achieved through a restructured , renegotiated, decentralised or power devolution.

‘On the other hand, use of force, intimidation or violence will be a national catastrophy which should be avoided. Use of violent method will lead to a synchronised national crisis and ultimate disintegration of Nigeria, this too must be avoided,’ Obiozor stated.

‘Nigeria is in a precarious situation and a great caution must be taken by the leadership to avoid events that have the capacity of incrementally aggravating or opening more theatre of national crisis. Insecurity in the country is real and must be treated with a matter of national emergency.’

Obiozor, who was accompanied in the visit by the Secretary General of the group, Okey Emuchey, Ezechi Chukwu, National treasurer and the state chairman, Chidi Ihemedu, while commending Governor Hope Uzodinma for his quick intervention in handling the Orlu crisis, equally lauded the southeast governors for banning open grazing.

Earlier, Eze Okeke maintained that the crisis in the area has been brought under control. Although he expressed surprise that Orlu who he said is known for its relative peace would be at the centre of such unrest.