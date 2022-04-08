The Minister of Police Affairs, Alhaji Myhammad Dingyadi has called on community leaders to support security agencies in the fight against bandits and other elements threatening peace and security of the country.

The minister made the call at an interactive session with newsmen on Thursday in Abuja.

He said the call followed security checks that confirmed that most of banditry activities were perpetrated by people living in contiguous communities.

According to him, the people use unpatriotic people in the same communities as agents that aid them with intelligence in carrying out their nefarious activities.

“I, therefore, call on community leaders to appeal to all peace loving members of their communities to cooperate with security agencies in their efforts at fighting bandits and other elements threatening peace and security,” he said.

The minister said policing infrastructure are currently receiving attention, to strengthen kinetic operations against mindless persons or groups orchestrating violence against Nigerians.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

He said the recent deployment of drones by the Nigeria Police, for surveillance of vulnerable locations and additional Explosive Ordinance Devices to detect bombs and other covert measures would help in curtailing violent crimes.

According to him, the Police is also re-strategising its kinetic and non-kinetic operations with a view to crushing all forms of security challenges in the country.

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .

The minister said the recent unfortunate security developments in Kaduna, Katsina, Niger, Zamfara, and some parts of Sokoto States were of serious concern to government

He said the Federal Government’s commitment to maintaining peace to create conducive environment for economic growth, would continue to require the support of the media.

Dingyadi said the idea was to promote inclusiveness and consistent campaign against enemies of the collective good of Nigerians. (NAN)