Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Fulani socio-cultural association, Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore ,has announced the establishment of its security outfit called Miyetti Allah Vigilante nationwide, to respond to alleged increase in attacks against the Fulani pastoralists.

According to them, the vigilante would operate according to the constitutional provisions and legal requirement of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. The decision which was taken at delegates’ conference of the Association in Abuja, yesterday was endorsed by all state officials and elders of the association.

The National President and Secretary of the Association, Alhaji Bello Bodejo and Engr. Saleh Alhassan, respectively, in a communique released at the end of the conference noted that the security outfit will assist the security agencies in curbing criminal activities such as cattle rustling, kidnapping and rural banditry.

They claimed that Fulani pastoralists have been carelessly killed by some security agencies in the country and other non state actors, hence the need for the security outfit that will secure the lives and source of livelihood of the Fulani pastoralists.

They, however, called on the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) to investigate the atrocities and ensure justice is served, also urging the security agencies to commence the process of detailed documentation of the violence against Fulani pastoralists, including the collection of exhibits and all relevant information to isolate the perpetrators of the violence, arrest and prosecute them for forestall reprisals.

They commended the efforts of the Federal, State governments in addressing the conflicts between farmers and herders, cattle rustling, kidnapping and banditry, and called on the Inspector General of Police to protect Fulani pastoralists across the country from tribal hordes, ethnic militias and cattle rustlers. There were prayers for peaceful coexistence of the country and good health for the leaders.