From Okwe Obi, Abuja

The Mothers for United Nigeria (MUN) has lambasted an Islamic Cleric, Ahmad Gumi, for alleging that some military personnel were conniving with bandits to wreck havoc in the country.

The group explained that such a remark should not be coming from him as it would dampen the morale of security personnel in their fight against banditry.

Its Publicity Secretary, Hajia Salamatu Adebayo, in a statement, yesterday, hailed the service chiefs for doubling their efforts in the fight against bandits.

Adedayo further noted that the security parley organized by the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Lucky Irabor, with retired senior military officers in the Southwest, at the Headquarters 2 Division, Nigerian Army, in Ibadan, Oyo State capital, will spring up ideas that would put an end to the atrocities of bandits, leading to a lasting peace in the country.

“Recall that in March this year, the DHQ organized a summit with theme ‘Promoting Kinetic Operations as a major Plank for Counter Terrorism and Counter Insurgency in Nigeria’. All is a reflection of continued search for peace.

“We are glad the meeting will be replicated in the other geo-political zones as issues at stake will be aggregated.

“As mothers we have watched with tears the wanton destruction of lives in the country. We also feel the pains of members and families of military personnel who are paying the ultimate sacrifice to safeguard the country.

“We also condemn the statement by Sheik Gumi, this is not the time to weaken the resolve of the military in the fight against insurgency and banditry.

“This is the time for the Carnage to stop and we commend the Defence Headquarters for this bold initiative,” she said.

