From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

The Mutual Union of Tiv in the United Kingdom (MUTUK) has expressed disappointment over the recent statement credited to the Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed that Fulani herdsmen need AK-47 to defend themselves.

The group has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to show leadership and political will rather than maintaining silence before the utterances of politicians incite a civil war.

MUTUK President Dr Kohol Iornem, in a statement signed by the group’s Publicity Secretary, Salome Biam, lamented that Nigerians have never witnessed such an unprecedented spate of killings since the civil war ended and the nefarious activities of the marauding Fulani herdsmen are attributable to this state of insecurity.

‘While most Nigerians/groups are working on de-escalating the rising ethnic tensions, and encouraging regional and gender-specific approaches toward ending the spate of insecurity, the recent comments by the Governor of Bauchi State, Bala Mohammed, justifying Fulani herdsmen carrying guns to protect themselves is quite unfortunate and should be condemned by all well-meaning Nigerians,’ he said.

‘If farmers and everyone else embark on self-help by arming themselves, what will become of Nigeria?

‘We need not say; the primary responsibility of the government as enshrined in our constitution is the protection of lives and properties and failure of these basic responsibilities is a call to anarchy.’

Iornem said that many citizens and groups, including MUTUK, have spoken out and urged the federal government to curb the killings, rapes and wanton destructions of farm produce.

He recalled that MUTUK had led a coordinated protest in the United Kingdom in 2017 that culminated in the submission of a petition to the British Government to prevail on the Nigerian Government to halt the escalating killings by violent Fulani herdsmen.

‘Four years later, the situation remains unabated due to some tribal bigots and sycophants in the corridors of power downplaying this dangerous trend,’ the group said.

The group lauded the Benue State Government for acting responsibly and courageous enough, not minding the political outcome, to enact an anti-open grazing law to protect its citizens, with many state governments following suit.

‘However, it is quite an irony that Governor Bala Mohammed would throw a vitriolic attack on His Excellency, Governor Samuel Ortom, for fulfilling his oath of office by signing a law to protect Benue citizens.

‘One wonders why an elected governor would openly support criminals illegally bearing arms while attacking a colleague who courageously signed a law to protect her citizens.

‘For the record, the Tivs in Bauchi State do not go about killing, kidnapping, raping and destroying farms of their host, but are law-abiding going about their legitimate businesses,’ the MUTUK President said.

MUTUK urged Governor Mohammed and others not to reduce the grave threat to national security to tribal bickering.

‘Civilised nations have long embraced ranching as a way of rearing cattle and we believe that is the way forward in restoring peace amongst farmers/herdsmen in Nigeria.

‘It is an indictment on the federal government to be giving flimsy excuses while allowing increasing killings, rape, kidnapping by Fulani herdsmen to spread from the Middle Belt southward.

The group also called on the National Assembly to urgently pass a federal anti-open grazing law devoid of tribal and sectional interests that would restore peace and trust amongst citizens.