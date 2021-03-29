The Paramount Ruler of Enugu-Agidi, Igwe Micheal Okekeuche, has raised the alarm that he and his cabinet members are in danger and called on the Federal and the Anambra State governments to come to their rescue and restore peace to the, hitherto, peaceful community.

At a press conference, at the weekend, in Abuja, Igwe Okekeuche said: “I am His Royal Highness, Igwe Michael Chidozie Okekeuche (Okpalariam lll). I am the Paramount ruler of Enugwu-Agidi Kingdom, Umunri Ancestral Dynasty of Njikoka L.G.A, Anambra State. Here with me are some of my Royal cabinet members, opinion leaders and stakeholders. I am constrained to hold this press conference to draw the attention of the government, the security agencies, the general public and, in particular, the government and entire people of Anambra State, to the recent crisis that has engulfed our once peaceful community.

“This crisis has been smouldering since 2019, and we have been doing everything humanly possible to manage and contain it. However, the crisis peaked on February 15, 2021, when some violent hoodlums, sponsored by one Mr. Izuchukwu Okafor (Okekeonyeocha), Mr. Chidi Okoye and Chukwuebuka Onuorah, just to name a few, invaded the community and unleashed violence on hapless members of my community.”