From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

The Tiv socio-cultural Organization known as Mdzough U Tiv (MUT) has advised all Nigerians to see the truth in Bishop Matthew Hassan Kukah Christmas message instead of casting aspersions on him and calling for his head.

The organization, in a statement signed by it’s President General, Iorbee Ihagh CP (retd.), while insisting that Kukah didn’t call for a coup as being interpreted in some quarters, submitted however, that President Muhammadu Buhari has poorly managed the diversity of Nigerians and caused more divisions in Nigeria.

Ihagh noted that rather than attacking the reverend father, the President should see the message as a wake up call and do the needful by first rejiging the security architecture and allow for the constitution of national conference where all ethnic groups will come together and frankly discuss the way forward for the nation.

The organization which posited that what Bishop Kukah said in his Christmas message is a true reflection of happenings in the country expressed the belief that the Federal government needs to take deliberate steps to strengthen the unity, peace and security of the country.

The while also disowning one youth organization known at Tiv Youth Council who had taken a swipe on Bishop Kukah, Mzough-U-Tiv insisted that the only youth group known to it is the Tiv Youth Organization (TYO) led by Timothy Hembaor.

“A few days ago, one Mike Msuaan masquerading as leader of one ‘Tiv Youth Council’, a group not known to the Tiv nation had taken a swipe on Sokoto Catholic Bishop, Dr Mathew Hassan Kukah over his Christmas message which had received commendation by every segment of the country.

“To put the record straight, Mdzough U Tiv submits that Msuaan and his one man group is not known in any part of Tiv nation. The only youth organization known to us as earlier mentioned is the Tiv Youth Organization (TYO) headed by Timothy Hembaor. We can attest to it that TYO is a registered organization and incorporated on June 11th, 1988.

“Mdzough U Tiv therefore advises the self serving individual who is using group identity for whatever personal gains to desist henceforth from using the identity of the Tiv nation to achieve his objectives.

“Tiv people are known to be patriotic and hard-working people who always identify themselves with laudable activities instead of supporting actions and activities that tend to take humanity backwards,” the statement read in part.