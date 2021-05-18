From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

The Nigerian Army has begun a fresh training for Brigade Commanders and General Officers Commanding (GOCs) across the country in order to have a better outcome in the fight against insurgency, banditry, as well as terrorism, and effectively deal with the nation’s security challenges.

The two-day seminar, entitled: ‘Enhancing the Capacity of Nigerian Army Senior Level Field Commanders for Optimal Performance in a Complex Operational Environment,’ which commenced on Tuesday, is holding at the headquarters of the 2 Division of the Nigerian Army, Ibadan, Oyo State.

Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt- Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru, who declared the the First Senior Command and Leadership Seminar open, said the Nigerian Army under his watch was desirous of meeting the expectations of Nigerians at addressing the security challenges in the country.

He charged the GOCs and the Brigade Commanders to key into his mission and rededicate themselves to driving the process towards attainment of the desired goals and objectives.

Attahiru noted “I want you the officers to understand that our dear nation is facing formidable and unprecedented attacks from non-state actors and security threats that are unstructured. The impact is being felt on the land,sea and cyber domain.

“We must continue to device multi-faceted approach, multi-disciplinary and dimensions to defeat them. Trainings like this seminar creates fora for senior commanders of Nigerian Army to frankly share experiences, identifies gaps in our operations and gain experiences.”

Attahiru, however, stated that challenges have always been parts of life that organisations or countries pass through, adding that challenges are meant to be subdued based on the determination of all stakeholders. He assured Nigerians that the country would surmount her security challenges.

The COAS said further: “Upon assumption of office as the 21th COAS, conscious of the growing threats in the national security, I identified the compelling needs to urgently reposition the Nigerian Army to effectively conduct operation in order to detect the threats and curtail the security challenges facing the country.

“I articulated my mission to have Nigerian Army that is professionally repositioned to detect all threats in a joint environment in line with my vision hinged on eight leadership goals.”