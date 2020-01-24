Fred Ezeh, Abuja

National Leadership of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has joined some other Nigerians to demand the sack of the Service Chiefs because, according to them, the Service Chiefs have lost touch with the reality.

The students said the renewed hostilities of the Boko Haram insurgents in the north east and other criminal activities in other parts of Nigeria, was an indication that the Security Chiefs have exhausted their tactics and knowledge.

NANS President, Danielson Akpan, in a statement released in Abuja, on Friday, registered his discontent that a student of University of Maiduguri, Ropvil Daciya Dalep, recently became a victim of the renewed hostilities.

Akpan explained that Dalep was abducted on his way back to school by the Boko Haram terrorist group on 9th January, 2019, alongside others in the vehicle to Maiduguri from Jos.

“After days in the net of the dreaded Boko Haram group, Dalep a bonafide member of the largest black students movement, NANS, was brutally killed on the 22nd January, 2020, in a video that has gone viral in the social media space,” he said.

Other occupants of the vehicle, he added, are still held captive and suffering in the hands of their abductors. “On a daily basis, Nigerians are kidnapped and killed by Boko Haram and other unknown armed groups,” he said.

Few days ago, Pastor Lawan Andimi, Chairman, Christian Association of Nigeria(CAN) in Michika Local Government of Adamawa State, who was abducted by Boko Haram insurgents was murdered in cold blood by the same terrorist group in a video recorded and release by the terror group. The death of the Pastor sparked national outrage.

Akpan said: “Communities in the North East, especially in Adamawa and Borno States have come under heavy attack with untold casualties and tales of woe that has been either not reported or under reported by the media.

“At the moment, there is no safe place in Nigeria as abduction is carried out close to the seat of power, Abuja and its environs. Travellers and commuters are regularly attacked, kidnapped and killed around Kogi, Kaduna and Jos routes.

“The impact of the violent attacks has been devastating on these communities and Nigerian students who now live in perpetual fear and could no longer attend school in these areas due to fear of killings and kidnap, as their campuses come under several attacks and the highways they commute from their various homes to school unsafe.”