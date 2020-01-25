Fred Ezeh, Abuja

The leadership of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has joined some other Nigerians to demand the sack of the Service Chiefs because, according to them, they have lost touch with the reality.

The students said the renewed hostilities of the Boko Haram insurgents in the northeast and other criminal activities in other parts of Nigeria, are indications that the security chiefs have exhausted their tactics and knowledge.

NANS President, Danielson Akpan, in a statement released in Abuja, on Friday, registered his discontent that a student of University of Maiduguri, Ropvil Daciya Dalep, recently became a victim of the renewed hostilities.

Akpan explained that Dalep was abducted on his way back to school by the Boko Haram terrorist group on 9th January, 2020, alongside others in the vehicle to Maiduguri from Jos.

“After days in the net of the dreaded Boko Haram group, Dalep a bonafide member of the largest black students movement, NANS, was brutally killed on the 22nd January, 2020, in a video that has gone viral in the social media space,” he said.

Other occupants of the vehicle, he added, are still held captive and suffering in the hands of their abductors. “On a daily basis, Nigerians are kidnapped and killed by Boko Haram and other unknown armed groups,” he said.

Few days ago, Pastor Lawan Andimi, Chairman, Christian Association of Nigeria(CAN) in Michika Local Government of Adamawa State, who was abducted by Boko Haram insurgents was murdered in cold blood by the same terrorist group in a video recorded and released by the terror group.