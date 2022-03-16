From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The National Association of Seadogs (Pyrates Confraternity) has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to stay at his duty post as President of Nigeria and halt the “bestial killings” across the country.

NAS’s reprimand is coming on the heels of the killings across the country including 63 vigilante members and 19 soldiers in Kebbi and Oluwabamise Ayanwole in Lagos.

The NAS Capoon, Mr Abiola Owoaje in a statement ‘Government must halt bestial killings in Nigeria’ expressed sadness that Nigerians have been left to their fate.

“The National Association of Seadogs (Pyrates Confraternity) is deeply concerned about these repeated gut-wrenching killings across the country. It defies logic that blood-thirsty murderers can openly unleash a reign of unbridled terror, killing innocent citizens in a manner that suggests that sanctity of life has finally taken flight from Nigeria on the watch of President Muhammadu Buhari.

It is extremely frightening that in a country supposedly with a functional government, citizens are at the mercy of ritual killers, kidnappers, and vicious gunmen whose purpose of making life unbearable for the people is being met with no semblance of resistance,” he noted.

Owoaje who decried the responses of the authorities to the killings, called on the Lagos State Government to use the Ayanwole incident “to reassess the safety of the BRT and leverage on the advantages of technology using CCTV and other electronic equipment to monitor the BRT and keep Lagosians safe.”

According to him, President Buhari’s reassurance over the latest incidents of killings is not different from the ones he had offered in the past which has not been able to mitigate the “continued orgy of murderous violence across the country.”

Owoaje stated that Nigerians expect governments at all levels to be alive to their constitutional responsibilities and “face up to the worsening threats to the lives of their citizens.”

The statement read in part: “We restate our previous position that the issue of community policing can no longer be treated with levity. The security agencies as presently constituted are overstretched, and cannot meet the basic responsibility of ensuring security of life and property. Regardless of the misgivings against multi-level policing, its advantages far outweigh its perceived shortcomings. It remains the best bet to solve the myriad of insecurity challenges confronting the country.

We urge President Muhammadu Buhari to devote more time at his duty post, and rescue this country and its citizens from the menace of rampaging killers. His leadership capabilities have been called into question severally in the past. He still has time to urgently change the narrative by providing crucial leadership in moments of grave concern. He should seize the initiative and ensure that all those that have killed innocent Nigerians are hunted down and brought to book. Sanctity of life is non-negotiable and should be the priority for President Buhari.”