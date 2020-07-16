Faith Awa Maji, Lafia

The Governor of Nasarawa State, Engr Abdullahi Sule, has on Wednesday, applauded the efforts of the traditional rulers in the State aimed at compacting crime in the society.

He made the applaud during the traditional rulers’ meeting with heads of security agencies as well as leaders of Fulani communities in Nasarawa State.

The meeting which held at the Aliyu Akwe Doma Banquet Hall Government House Lafia, also had in attendance the Chief Judge of Nasarawa State, Honourable Justice Suleiman Dikko, the Commandant, Nigeria Army Special Forces Doma, Major General Gadzama Ali.

Governor Abdullahi Sule who described the traditional rulers as the true leaders of the community, saying, there can be no meaningful development in the community without the input of the traditional rulers.

He then called on the traditional rulers to actively work with the security agents to fish out criminal elements in their communities.

Governor Sule also used the opportunity to appreciate the traditional rulers for their cooperation with government in curtailing the spread of the coronavirus, urging them not to relent as the fight was not yet over.

Earlier in his submission, the Emir of Lafia and Chairman Nasarawa State Traditional Council of Chiefs, Justice Sidi Bage the 1st said, the meeting became imperative considering the worrying trend of criminal activities in the State especially farmers/herders clash.

‘Both the herders and the farmers are suffering this. We are now in the rainy season and the farmer cannot go to farm because he is scared. The herder cannot also take his animals to graze also because of fear’.

He said the meeting was to tell themselves the truth and openly discuss toward finding a lasting solutions to the ugly menace in the state.

‘We trust that our discussions will yield positive results. But in the unlikely event we are unable to resolve issues, we are ready to enforce laws that will ensure the safety of our people’, the Emir said.

He then appreciated the Nasarawa State Governor for taking time out of his tight schedules to graced the meeting.

On his part, Commandant Nigeria Army Special Forces Command, Major General Gadzama Ali said, most of the criminals that have been arrested of recent or those being tracked by law enforcement agents for crimes such as kidnapping and robbery are from the Fulani extraction noting that, having a meeting where these challenges will be discussed by community leaders is a welcome idear.

He however called on the leaders of the Fulani in the State to go back to their various communities and organize meetings so as to relay the message that no form of criminality will be condoned by the military.

Major General Ali also appealed to parents to pay close attention to their children and to also call them to order when they begin to show questionable characters or associate with suspicious individuals.

The meeting later went into a closed door session.