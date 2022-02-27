From Abel Leonard, Lafia

In his effort to support Governor Abdullahi Sule’s security efforts of tackling the activities of kidnappers and other security challenges in his constituency, Speaker Nasarawa State House of Assembly Rt. Hon. Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi has installed over 350 solar street lights across major villages in all the six electoral wards of his constituency.

The Speaker Balarabe Abdullahi (APC Umaisha/Ugya State Constituency) spent about 23.5Million Naira for the community project in the six electoral wards which are Umaisha, Ugya, katapha, Dausu, Shege and Kenyehu respectively,saying that the effort is to complement Governor Abdullahi Sule and other security agencies in tackling banditry and kidnapping in the area.

The project which commenced last year in the first phase with Umaisha Ward, the headquarters of the development Area saw the installation of 150 Solar street lights worth 10.5million in Umaisha.

The second phase which was carried out this year between last month and this month saw the purchased of over 200 solar street lights to some selected flash light villages in the remaining five electoral wards.

Some of the villages that benefited in Umaisha are shogene and Ilegeya, in katapha ward villages like katapha,Anguwan Mada,Share and Angwan Hausawa benefited while Shamange and karbana benefited in kenyehu ward.

Similarly,in Ugya ward, villages like kolo,kuwa and kovoso benefited while Dausu and Igwa benefited in Dausu ward just as Iggi,Ihenkpe,kaita,Tondo,Angura,Shege,Daza, Shakaruku,kokoto and kanahuru all benefited in Shege ward.

The gesture according to the Speaker was part of his effort to consolidate on the effort of Governor Abdullahi Sule and security agencies improve on the state of insecurity especially the activities of bandits and kidnappers in the area as well as improve on the standard of living of his people.

He called on the people to safeguard the street lights jealously, be security conscious, remain committed to constituted authorities and be supportive of the government of the day at all levels to succeed.