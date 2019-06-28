Worried by the intense security challenges facing the country, the Chief Missioner of Nasrul-Lahi-L-Fatih Society of Nigeria, NASFAT, Moh’d Maruf Moh’d Raji, has called on Nigerians to seek sincere forgiveness from God to lead the country out of its current situation.

Moh’d Raji who made the submission while interacting newsmen, urged government at all levels to as a matter of urgency work towards providing means of living for the teeming youth and make them self sufficient.

“It is important to recognize the fact that an idle mind is the devil’s workshop. So, providing jobs for the youth will go a long way in curbing the ugly trend in the country,” he said.

The Islamic cleric identified sins as one of the factors responsible for the lingering killings, kidnappings and banditry in the country, and stressed the need for everyone to seek forgiveness from God.

This is even as he called on government to double its efforts in addressing the issues of banditry, herdsmen among other vices, urging Nigerians to have positive attitude towards one another.