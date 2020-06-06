Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Lawmakers representing various constituencies of Delta north senatorial district at the National Assembly failed to honour the invitation by the traditional rulers in the area to meeting geared at proffering solutions to raging insecurity in the zone.

The traditional rulers who are very worried over rising cases of violent crimes, had in their last meeting summoned all elected representatives to a crucial meeting.

But none of the elected representative at the national level showed up at the scheduled meeting except members of the state House of Assembly who represent different state constituencies.

Addressing journalists at the end of the meeting which held at the palace of the Obi of Owa Kingdom in Ika North East Local Government Area, Dr. Emanuel Efeizomor II, however said the meeting would continue on a subsequent date.

Efeizomor who is the chairman of the state council of traditional rulers, said the closed door meeting was held to proffer solution to insecurity in Delta north ranging from fulani herdsmen attack, kidnapping and armed robbery.

He lamented that women were being kidnapped and raped, appealing to the herdsmen to come out of the bushes just as he said the security of the area should not be left alone in the hands of government.

The monarch said deliberation also focused on how to strengthen community vigilantes to enable them confront security challenges, and how to harmonize all the community vigilantes into a uniform security outfit to be able to confront the security challenges.