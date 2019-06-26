Fred Itua, Abuja

President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has assured the leadership of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) of the commitment of the National Assembly towards giving it adequate funding required for optimal performance of officers and men.

Lawan, who gave the pledge yesterday, when the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Muhammad Adamu, led the management team of the force on a courtesy visit to his office, noted that the idea of separate budgetary provisions for state police commands would further help in addressing security challenges in the country.

Specifically, he assured Adamu of the early passage of the Police Reform Bill, Police Academy Bill and smooth implementation of the Police Trust Fund, to create a more responsive and efficient police force.

Besides better funding for its operations, he also said that “the police need to be restructured, including the separate appropriations being canvassed for the state police commands by the IGP.

“I can assure you that the Senate Committee on Police Affairs, when constituted, will work with your management on the separate funding for the state police commands.

“This is necessary, because we want you to spend your resources prudently and economically. We want you to always display efficiency on your duties and we will always give you support.

“Separate budgetary provisions for the state police commands different from the Force Headquarters is a good idea. The current style (of lumped budget) is not giving the deserved result,” he said.

Lawan added that adequate funding and performance of the police was key to the nation’s security and, therefore, said the passage of their pending bills would be fast-tracked as soon as possible.

He said: “The Police Reform Bill, when passed, will assist the police on better funding. The Police Academy Bill will also be given consideration because we want to see officers and men of the police force that are trained and re-trained.”

Earlier, Adamu had requested the support of the Senate for better funding of the police, including separate budgetary provisions for the state police commands so as to improve on the security situation in the country.

Adamu also asked for the quick passage of the Police Reform Bill and the Police Academy Bill which he stressed would enhance the performance of the force.