From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The Nigerian Navy has hinted of its plans to acquire helicopters and warships in its bid to patrol and secure Nigerian Maritime environment especially in the Niger Delta region.

The Flag Officer Commanding (FOC), Central Naval Command, Rear Admiral Obinwanne Egbuchulam who disclosed this during the 7th annual lecture of the Federated Correspondents Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, Bayelsa Council, said the Nigerian Navy is determined to stamp out criminality from Nigeria’s maritime domain.

Egbuchulam speaking on the theme: ‘Maritime Security: Implications for Nigeria’s Oil and Gas Industry’ stated that in 2020, the Nigerian Navy foiled 44 vessel attacks by pirates, arrested 487 oil thieves, destroyed 168 illegal refineries and seized 393 wooden boats.

He noted that though the incidences of sea-piracy, crude oil theft and other violent crimes led to a 20 per cent loss in the nation’s oil revenue in 2020, the adoption of technology by the Nigerian Navy and use of trained manpower couple with collaboration with the international community has helped in tackling criminal activities in the maritime sector.

The FOC who was represented by the Commander Nigeria Navy Ship, NNS Soroh, Commodore Patrick Effah explained that to ensure the maritime domain including the Gulf of Guinea is secure for business activities, the Navy has step up its maritime activities with 24 operations in 2021 to repel criminal activities.

According to him the acquisition of warships, helicopters and other equipments has drastically reduced the incidence of sea-robbery and crude oil theft which has enthroned stability in the maritime environment.

He noted that adequate attention is being paid to the maritime environment because of the fact that the oil and gas industry which is the main revenue earner of the country rely on the security of the maritime environment.

The Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Mr Ayibaina Duba commended the Chapel for sustaining the lecture series stressing that its choice of theme focusing on the maritime sector was very timely.

Also speaking the Chairman of the occasion, King Bubaraye Dakolo, the Ibenanaowei of Ekpetiama Kingdom sated that maritime insecurity was a serious issue that needs government attention for tackling.