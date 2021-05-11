From Paul Orude, Bauchi

Worried by the deteriorating security situation in the country, the Nigerian Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ) Bauchi State chapter has organised a one day prayer for divine intervention.

Members of NAWOJ converged on the NUJ Secretariat Bauchi in red attire on Tuesday morning for the prayer, carrying placards that read “The Nation is Bleeding,” “The Time to Act is Now”, “Secure our Nations”, “Say No to Kidnapping”, “Say No to abduction of students,” among others

State Chairperson of the chapter, Mrs Bulak Afsa, who led other members of the association for the prayer, lamented that the insecurity was getting out of hand and NAWOJ could no longer folds its hands and watch as the nation’s survival is threatened by insecurity.

Afsa said: ‘Nigeria is going through hard times and these times call for hard measures. We cannot afford to just sit down. The situation we have found ourselves today, it is only God that can save Nigeria.

‘It is no longer news the security challenges we are facing. It is no longer news that some of our children can no longer go to school. Some schools have to close down in some schools. The issue of rape is gradually becoming the order of the day. The abduction of the rich and the poor, nobody is exempted.

‘There are economic issues and hardships in the country and a lot more. The National body said that as journalists and as women we must consecrate today even as our Muslim sisters are fasting today (Tuesday May 11) so that in the spirit of the season embark on this prayer and consecration.

‘We will take out time and pray so that God will heal our land. We all know that both in the Holy Bible and Holy Quran, anytime women determine in their hearts to seek the face of God, He normally hears and answer them. That is we take some few minutes to consecrate and pray with sincerity of hearts to God for the security of the nation.’

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

She admonished each member to pray according to their faith as either Christians or Muslims as the other echoed amen in unison.

The prayers session became emotional as one of the NAWOJ members, Mrs Beatrice Gondyi, broke down in tears as she passionately appealed to God to intervene in the killings, saying people are now afraid to travel anywhere as insecurity has taken over.